Can Grocery Stores Still Offer Discounts To SNAP Customers? Here's What To Know

People who are on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are dealing with a confusing and potentially devastating time right now as we enter the longest government shutdown in American history. One of the main concerns is that food stamp users will only receive half of their benefits and on a potential delay, so those who are dependent on them will want to know whether or not they can receive SNAP benefits while combining them with additional food discounts to get the most out of their limited budgets.

Things are, unfortunately, going to be pretty rough in that department. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that grocery stores are prohibited from giving special relief discounts to those on SNAP, and has stated specifically that SNAP customers aren't eligible for special pricing consideration unless the specific store has what's known as a "SNAP Equal Treatment Waiver." The USDA refers to the SNAP Equal Treatment Rule, which was initially put in place to prevent SNAP customers from being discriminated against (mainly to avoid being overcharged). So unless your local grocery store provides the same discount to a product storewide to all customers, you're likely not going to find any extra benefits tossed onto your grocery bill.