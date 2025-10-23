What To Do If The Government Shutdown Has Delayed Your SNAP Benefits

Anyone who has read the news lately has likely noticed the headlines about the ongoing government shutdown. As of this writing, it is entering its fourth week, raising concerns about delayed benefits for those who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). More than 42 million people in the country rely on SNAP to purchase groceries ranging from healthy cereals to fresh and frozen vegetables. With no end to the shutdown in sight, many are scrambling to feed their families.

One solution folks can take advantage of is local community programs not funded by the federal government. Community meal programs and local food banks should still be operational which can help tide people over in the immediate future. However, many food banks are already struggling to meet the demands of their local populations. An influx of requests for assistance could mean they won't be able to provide for every individual that comes to them.

Typically, SNAP benefits don't expire until the year's end, meaning anyone who still has a balance should be able to use it if no new funds are issued this November. Planning low-cost meals using affordable ingredients like canned meat, vegetables, and beans will help stretch any funds people may have leftover from October. Scouring local stores for coupons can also be advantageous for those trying to make the most out of their benefits. Take a look at what you currently have on hand and don't let it go to waste by freezing what you can.