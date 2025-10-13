The Canned Meat Myth You Need To Stop Believing

Canned goods have always seemed to hold a mixed reputation. On the one hand, they're long-lasting and convenient, and can be part of some fantastic recipes. In fact, even your favorite restaurant likely uses them for some dishes. On the other hand, many people think of canned foods, and canned meats in particular, as unhealthy, and to be avoided if possible (especially deviled ham, which is a disaster in more ways than one) — but that's just not always the case. Canned meats aren't inherently unhealthy; you just need to know what to look out for.

While some canned meats, like Spam, which is possibly the most famous (or infamous) canned meat product, are high in sodium and/or fats, not all of them are similarly burdened. In fact, some canned meats, and in particular, canned fish products like the many brands of canned tuna and tinned sardines, are great sources of lean protein, and they're a great addition to a balanced diet. There are also lower-fat, lower-sodium canned meats outside the realm of seafood, like canned chicken breast.