This Is Hands-Down The Best Glass To Drink Kombucha Out Of
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kombucha, once a fringe drink found in natural grocery stores, is now ubiquitous. This fizzy beverage is known for its astringent, funky taste and probiotic benefits. At its most basic, it's brewed tea with sugar and active bacteria and yeast added so that it can ferment. That means there are trace amounts of alcohol in it — commercial products are effectively non-alcoholic, though homemade versions can sometimes have higher percentages.
Given the fermented funk and effervescent nature, it makes sense to treat kombucha like a boozy beverage and serve it in a thoughtful piece of glassware. The best way to get the most out of your kombucha is to drink it out of a Teku beer glass. This elegant piece of stemware was created by Italian beer experts and is manufactured by the company Rasal.
Popularized by craft beer breweries, the Teku is a variation of the tulip glass but with wine glass features added. It has a long stem, a wide bowl that narrows at the top, and a slightly flared lip to help release aromas. Its opening is wide enough for your nose to fit so you can truly get all you can from your beverage. Kombucha has a similar enough profile to beer, which has a low ABV, light carbonation, and ample aromatics — it makes sense to sip it out of a beer glass you'd serve an IPA in. Heck, you might even find kombuchas that taste similar to your favorite craft beer.
The Teku glass is superior to a wine glass for serving kombucha
It might seem silly to so passionately defend using a specific glass for a fermented tea beverage, but I've always thought that if you're going to enjoy something, you might as well get the most out of it. Some folks prefer to use wine glasses for kombucha, which is understandable. A wine glass is a good vessel for it because it concentrates the aromatic compounds into a smaller area. You would get a solid kombucha experience with a wine glass, but a Teku glass is still better, especially because you can get a nucleated version of the glass.
Nucleation is etching on the bottom of the glass's interior, which helps facilitate bubble and aroma release as the beverage is poured. The nucleated Teku 3.0 stemmed beer glass by Rastal is a great choice. Because kombucha is only lightly carbonated, having those etched marks helps the carbonation release at a steadier rate. This creates a better experience overall, as the aroma of the kombucha will be more present throughout your course of drinking. Similar to beer, the head from pouring will stay a little longer, and that's where the drinker perceives a lot of the flavors and aromas. In addition to the nucleation, a Teku glass is heftier than a wine glass. They're better suited for filling all the way up to the top, so they're also an ideal choice for probiotic kombucha mocktails.