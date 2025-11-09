This Is Hands-Down The Best Glass To Drink Kombucha Out Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kombucha, once a fringe drink found in natural grocery stores, is now ubiquitous. This fizzy beverage is known for its astringent, funky taste and probiotic benefits. At its most basic, it's brewed tea with sugar and active bacteria and yeast added so that it can ferment. That means there are trace amounts of alcohol in it — commercial products are effectively non-alcoholic, though homemade versions can sometimes have higher percentages.

Given the fermented funk and effervescent nature, it makes sense to treat kombucha like a boozy beverage and serve it in a thoughtful piece of glassware. The best way to get the most out of your kombucha is to drink it out of a Teku beer glass. This elegant piece of stemware was created by Italian beer experts and is manufactured by the company Rasal.

Popularized by craft beer breweries, the Teku is a variation of the tulip glass but with wine glass features added. It has a long stem, a wide bowl that narrows at the top, and a slightly flared lip to help release aromas. Its opening is wide enough for your nose to fit so you can truly get all you can from your beverage. Kombucha has a similar enough profile to beer, which has a low ABV, light carbonation, and ample aromatics — it makes sense to sip it out of a beer glass you'd serve an IPA in. Heck, you might even find kombuchas that taste similar to your favorite craft beer.