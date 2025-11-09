The Odd Eating Habit Jessica Biel Admitted To

We've all got our own oddball habits when it comes to eating food. Those of us who might not want to read about celebrities' eating habits are missing out because actor Jessica Biel's ritual certainly stands out. In an interview with Real Simple, Biel fessed up to an unusual practice: She eats in the shower. Oh yeah, she drinks coffee in there as well.

Biel said, "If you're drinking coffee in the shower, you might as well have food in there, too." It's one thing if you're enjoying something relatively tame like eating a shower orange because of a TikTok trend, but Biel takes this to a whole new level. "Sometimes I'll have cereal in the shower. Or yogurt and fruit. I've even had a piece of quiche in there," she said. Okay, a solid piece of quiche is one thing, which you can probably reach out of the shower to grab with a free (clean) hand, but anything that requires a spoon, a bowl, and an entirely exposed surface area to aerated water is another. I think something as innocuous as a shower orange is fine, but cereal might be where I draw the line.