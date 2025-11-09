The Odd Eating Habit Jessica Biel Admitted To
We've all got our own oddball habits when it comes to eating food. Those of us who might not want to read about celebrities' eating habits are missing out because actor Jessica Biel's ritual certainly stands out. In an interview with Real Simple, Biel fessed up to an unusual practice: She eats in the shower. Oh yeah, she drinks coffee in there as well.
Biel said, "If you're drinking coffee in the shower, you might as well have food in there, too." It's one thing if you're enjoying something relatively tame like eating a shower orange because of a TikTok trend, but Biel takes this to a whole new level. "Sometimes I'll have cereal in the shower. Or yogurt and fruit. I've even had a piece of quiche in there," she said. Okay, a solid piece of quiche is one thing, which you can probably reach out of the shower to grab with a free (clean) hand, but anything that requires a spoon, a bowl, and an entirely exposed surface area to aerated water is another. I think something as innocuous as a shower orange is fine, but cereal might be where I draw the line.
Eating in the bathroom is often discussed on social media
It turns out Jessica Biel is far from alone when it comes to this habit, if the internet is any indication. The shower orange is only the tip of the iceberg, as this kind of practice sometimes comes up in broader food discussions now and again. Bathroom food even became a fascination on social media. Kourtney Kardashian once posted a photo on Instagram with plates of food on the floor around the base of a bathtub, which raised the ire of many. It didn't help that one of the plates was resting on top of the closed toilet lid.
And then there were those gonzo TikTok videos of people preparing food in toilets for a while, which make Biel's shower food practically look like child's play. The biggest difference, in Biel's case, is that she doesn't document it for social media purposes or for online attention; she just does this on her own volition. As the Real Simple writer suggests, it's likely Biel has a spacious bathroom with things like benches, unlike my lowly bathroom, where an errant arm can knock our toothbrushes into the garbage can. So maybe this isn't that strange after all, but as for me, I think I'll eat the Buffalo wings before I get in the shower, not while I'm in there.