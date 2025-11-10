Here's Why Pinot Noir Is More Expensive Than A Lot Of Other Wines

Given that weather and market trends have so much to do with prices, it seems you're stuck paying top dollar. Luckily, that isn't necessarily true. Because there is such a demand for this tasty grape varietal, many wineries have stepped up to make it more available in unexpected ways.

To cut down on paying import costs and the price of French name recognition, consider purchasing from California or Oregon. Willamette Valley, Oregon is 69% pinot noir by growth, and Sonoma, California is over 20% by growth. Although some of the most expensive bottles of pinot in the world come from this region, local wineries produce experimental versions, as well as pinot blends, with price tags well under $50. Some of these blends and versions aren't quite on the dry side of wines, but they still have the distinct fruit and floral notes with spicy undertones, and score very well in competitions.

In Oregon and California, you'll also be able to find pinots that have been selectively bred and uniquely fermented for lower alcohol content for light drinkers, more sustainability, better yield, and lower chances of red wine headaches. Producers such as Jackson Family Wines, Knudson Vineyards, Donkey & Goat Winery, and Deerfield Ranch Winery, among others, are leading the way in these research topics, and still maintain an affordable price tag compared with many Burgundy-region imports. So, although pinot noir is still one of the most expensive varietals, you don't have to go without.