The Unexpected Benefit Of Your Salt Shaker's Ridged Bottom

There it is, right next to its life partner — pepper — on your dinner table: a tall, elegant shaker of salt, topped with a shiny steel head, glass flowing downward into a beautifully ridged bottom. You might think this design is just for show — it was probably invented in France, since the salt and pepper spice combo originated in French cuisine, right? — but it actually serves a practical purpose. Apart from the lovely aesthetics, these ridges can be used to break up clumps at the bottom of your shaker, with the help of another shaker or some kind of utensil. Whether or not this was the purpose of the original design, we're not about to look a gift horse (or a gift shaker) in the mouth. Instead, we'll examine its bottom.

Here's how it works: if your shaker of salt (or any other seasoning) is stubbornly clumped or otherwise stuck, simply turn it upside-down and place the bottom of another shaker against it. Rub the two bottoms together, almost like you're grating cheese, and just like they say in "Dune," the spice will flow. (Well, actually they say the spice "must" flow, but you know what we mean.)