Antelmo Ambrosio is a font of eggs-pert advice, and he had several other tips that can help ensure your boiled eggs come out looking as good as they taste. He agrees with the well-known advice that fresh eggs aren't the best for boiling, explaining, "Farm-fresh eggs are more difficult to peel than older eggs." Instead, use supermarket eggs, since these have likely been aging for a month or two. He also recommends taking the eggs out of the refrigerator before you cook them. "Room-temperature eggs reduce shock when placed into hot water."

As you cook the eggs, Ambrosio advised, "Avoid a rolling boil that causes eggs to bounce around and knock each other." (This might be a contributing factor to making the yolks get off-center.) As soon as the water reaches a boil, either lower the heat to a simmer or turn off the burner entirely and allow the eggs to finish cooking in the water's residual heat.

Once the eggs have cooked for 10 to 12 minutes, get them into ice water right away, and keep them there for at least 10 more minutes. According to Ambrosio, this stops the eggs from cooking and makes it easier to peel the shells. He suggests peeling them either in a bowl of cold water or under a running stream of the same, sharing that the water helps separate the egg from the outer shell and membrane. The easier the shell comes off, the less likely it is to create divots that spoil the appearance of the eggs.