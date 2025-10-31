Review: McDonald's Line Of Buffalo Sandwich Items Is Mostly Impressive, While The New Frappé Doesn't Hit The Sweet Spot

In late October 2025, McDonald's began rolling out a slew of new sandwiches and other menu items. This included a spinoff of a recently returned fan favorite and a new coffee drink. As the weather gets colder, McDonald's is turning up the heat with a slate of offerings slathered in its brand-new proprietary Buffalo Ranch sauce. The creamy, soothing, flavorful sensation of ranch dressing balances with a tangy and spicy buffalo sauce to create a new condiment that's the best of both worlds. The fast food chain has already put the sauce to good use. It's presented as a key ingredient in the Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy sandwiches, as well as in the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap.

On the complete other side of McDonald's menu, the one occupied by desserts and the McCafé premium coffee-based selections, stands a new drink that's as cool and cold as the Buffalo Ranch sandwiches are hot and spicy. The Chips Ahoy! Frappé, a blended beverage made with coffee and real pieces of chocolate chip cookies, adds its own kind of kick. Here's everything you need to know about McDonald's Buffalo Ranch sandwiches and wrap, and that cookie-infused Chips Ahoy! Frappé — including how they all taste.