Review: McDonald's Line Of Buffalo Sandwich Items Is Mostly Impressive, While The New Frappé Doesn't Hit The Sweet Spot
In late October 2025, McDonald's began rolling out a slew of new sandwiches and other menu items. This included a spinoff of a recently returned fan favorite and a new coffee drink. As the weather gets colder, McDonald's is turning up the heat with a slate of offerings slathered in its brand-new proprietary Buffalo Ranch sauce. The creamy, soothing, flavorful sensation of ranch dressing balances with a tangy and spicy buffalo sauce to create a new condiment that's the best of both worlds. The fast food chain has already put the sauce to good use. It's presented as a key ingredient in the Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy sandwiches, as well as in the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap.
On the complete other side of McDonald's menu, the one occupied by desserts and the McCafé premium coffee-based selections, stands a new drink that's as cool and cold as the Buffalo Ranch sandwiches are hot and spicy. The Chips Ahoy! Frappé, a blended beverage made with coffee and real pieces of chocolate chip cookies, adds its own kind of kick. Here's everything you need to know about McDonald's Buffalo Ranch sandwiches and wrap, and that cookie-infused Chips Ahoy! Frappé — including how they all taste.
What are McDonald's new Buffalo Ranch items and Chips Ahoy! Frappé?
Sending the ultimate ranking of McDonald's dipping sauces into disarray is the mega-chain's newest concoction, Buffalo Ranch. A combination of its pre-existing ranch and buffalo sauces, it's intrinsic to the design and flavor profile of the newly available Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy sandwich. The build involves a toasted potato roll, a McCrispy chicken fillet, applewood-smoked bacon, and crinkle-cut pickles, along with the Buffalo Ranch sauce. The Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy is almost the same sandwich, but with the pickles removed in favor of shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes. McDonald's beloved and discontinued Snack Wraps made a triumphant and tasty return in the summer of 2025, and a new variant joins the fold in the form of the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap. This features a McCrispy chicken strip, shredded cheese, lettuce, and the new sauce, all in a soft flour tortilla. The Buffalo Ranch is also available as a dip cup for McCrispy Chicken Strips.
From the world of drinks (or drinkable desserts) comes McDonald's Chips Ahoy! Frappé. A collaboration with the makers of the well-known and widely liked Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies, the drink is a smooth and pulverized blend of a mocha coffee base, dairy, chocolate chip cookie-flavored syrup, and pieces of real Chips Ahoy! cookies, dressed with whipped cream and more cookie chunks.
How to buy McDonald's Buffalo Ranch items and Chips Ahoy! Frappé
Proud of its new hot-and-cool menu lineup, McDonald's will offer the Buffalo Ranch items and Chips Ahoy! Frappé across U.S. locations by November 3, 2025. The Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy both prominently feature the new sauce, as does the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap. All are lunch and dinner items and are available to order after 10:30 a.m. at most locations as of launch day. The Chips Ahoy! Frappé isn't tied to one meal or another and is on the menu around the clock at McDonald's restaurants.
All four new items can be ordered in the same way that anything can be procured at McDonald's. Customers can walk up to the counter, order in the drive-thru (where available), or utilize the McDonald's smartphone app. Prices vary by region, but the Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy should cost around $6, the Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy will be priced near $7, and the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap is set at $2.99. All are available a la carte or as part of a value meal. A small Chips Ahoy! Frappé will run about $3.
McDonald's Buffalo Ranch items and Chips Ahoy! Frappé nutrition facts
McDonald's new line of chicken sandwiches featuring its Buffalo Ranch sauce features substantial meals that add plenty of nutritional macros to anyone's daily intake. The Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy sandwich contains 650 calories, 32 grams of protein, and 49 carbohydrates. It's got 37 grams of fat and 8 grams of saturated fat. The sandwich has a moderate amount of cholesterol, at 90 milligrams, and 1,730 milligrams of sodium. The virtually identical Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy boasts similar nutritional statistics, with 660 calories, 33 grams of protein, 50 carbohydrates, 37 grams of fat, and 8 grams of saturated fat. Its cholesterol and sodium counts are 900 and 1,610 milligrams, respectively. The Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap, a smaller option, still contains 370 calories, 17 grams of protein, 30 grams of carbohydrates, and 21 grams of fat (6 grams of saturated fat). There are 940 milligrams of sodium and 50 milligrams of cholesterol.
The Chips Ahoy! Frappé is essentially a milkshake made with syrup and cookies. While it's available in three sizes, the medium version holds 640 calories, 9 grams of protein, 102 total grams of carbohydrates, and 76 grams of sugar. There are 22 grams of fat and 14 grams of saturated fat. The drink also packs 270 milligrams of sodium and 75 milligrams of cholesterol.
Taste test: Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy
McDonald's Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy sandwich and its Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy are innovative new spins. The original McCrispy is the chain's entry in the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars, and it's one of the better competitors. These new sandwiches are variations on the original inspiration, dressed up and changed by the inclusion of new ingredients, both familiar and newly invented.
The standard Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy sandwich starts with a chicken fillet cooked until it's deep brown and crispy on the outside while maintaining juiciness and tenderness on the inside. The salty, peppery, and crisp coating meshes well with the Buffalo Ranch sauce, which is just hot enough to add spiciness to the sandwich without overpowering the well-made chicken fillet. The pickle slices are a tart and tangy touch that offsets the fattiness of the fried chicken, while the bacon is completely unnecessary. McDonald's serves its bacon floppy, and it does nothing for the Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy sandwich in terms of taste or texture.
Remove the pickles, add tomato and lettuce, and that's a surprisingly different sandwich. The cooling veggies on the Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy provide a counter to the heat of the sauce and the oiliness of the chicken. The lettuce and tomato really bulk it up and make for a more complete and layered series of tastes and mouthfeels.
Taste test: Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap
The McDonald's Snack Wrap can be a very polarizing fast food item. Both praised and criticized for its simplicity, a Snack Wrap consists of just one McCrispy chicken strip, some rubbery shredded cheese, some soggy shredded lettuce, and a sauce, all shoved into a limp tortilla. In the case of the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap, the sauce is the new, creamy, and slightly spicy Buffalo Ranch variety. It's pretty much the exact same thing as the Spicy Snack Wrap, but with one hot, orange, pepper-based sauce subbed out for a different hot, orange, pepper-based sauce.
While the Buffalo Ranch condiment works well for dipping and as a topping on the McCrispy sandwiches, it's destructive in the Snack Wrap. When it joins forces with all that wet cheese and lettuce, it creates a messy soup that actually softens the McCrispy chicken strip. The great flavor and strong crispiness of that chicken tender are entirely lost and become part of a general softness. One may be tempted to look inside the wrap to see if McDonald's forgot to put the chicken in there.
Taste test: Chips Ahoy! Frappé
Trying a mocha shake that's meant to taste like Chips Ahoy! cookies seemed daunting and dreadful, mainly because Chips Ahoy! aren't the best store-bought chocolate chip cookies by a long shot. They don't taste like chocolate chip cookies, but rather their own thing, which could best be described as sweet bread infused with chemical carob. Be that as it may, to each their own, and the Chips Ahoy! Frappé introduced to McDonald's in the fall of 2025 absolutely tastes like the cookie brand, if one is into that sort of thing.
Into a Mocha Frappé base goes a generous amount of Chips Ahoy! flavored syrup. That gives the drink a powerful and pleasing sweetness with a velvety aftertaste that comes from the small amount of coffee and the intense, concentrated cookie taste. You'll find more Chips Ahoy! authenticity from the crumbled cookies upon a pillow of whipped topping on top of the drink. It's advisable to mix all that into the drink to get a little bit of solid, crunchy texture with each sip of creamy beverage, although the disparate parts of the Frappé refuse to mix. They just sort of layer on top of each other, which is quite off-putting.
Are McDonald's Buffalo Ranch items and Chips Ahoy! Frappé worth a try?
Although they're connected by a similar release date, limited-time availability, and some of them are slathered in a new sauce, McDonald's line of Buffalo Ranch items and the Chips Ahoy! Frappé don't have all that much in common. Well, the Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy do, because they're virtually clones of one another, with pickles used on the former and lettuce and tomato on the latter. Without the Buffalo Ranch sauce and floppy bacon, the McCrispy is a very good chicken sandwich. The new topping provides a compelling kick, but the other addition, bacon, doesn't work at all. Simply take it off the sandwich and eat it on its own, or discard it to make for an excellent buffalo sandwich, regardless of whether pickles or lettuce and tomato are present.
On the other end, the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap is much ado about nothing. At least it's cheap, but $2.99 still feels like too much to pay for one measly chicken strip floating in a sea of overwhelming lettuce, cheese, and orange-colored goop. The Chips Ahoy! Frappé is too sweet and too strange, and should be sampled only out of curiosity to see how McDonald's transformed packaged cookies into a syrup.