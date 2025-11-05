Your Next Chocolate Cake Needs Some Help From This Pantry Staple

Of all the classic and creative flavors of cakes, there may not be one as exciting as chocolate. Chocolate cake is all at once symbolic of celebration, comfort, and indulgence, and is arguably universally pleasing. There are several unconventional ways to amplify a standard recipe, like adding mayonnaise and coffee for unparalleled moisture and depth of flavor. To expand on the matter, we spoke to Vivian Villa, the chef and founder of Unbutter, which makes amazing plant-based butters. She relies on an acidic condiment normally associated with savory foods to amplify her chocolate cake creations: vinegar.

Villa offered, "The acidity in vinegar reacts with the baking soda in the mix, causing the formation of bubbles [which results in lightness]. It also provides tang as a balance to the richness of chocolate." If you've ever poured vinegar over baking soda (hello, erupting volcano science projects), you know the effervescent reaction that Villa is referring to. The mixture of the ingredients also makes a superb cleaning solution for smelly ovens. As to what kind of vinegar is best suited for chocolate cake and the method she recommends, Villa said, "Apple cider vinegar or white vinegar is added to room-temperature milk to trigger the curdling, at which time the mixing process can begin."

Have no fear, your cake will not taste like vinegar when it's finished. Instead, the flavor will be amplified, and the texture will be extremely light and moist.