Padma Lakshmi Buys All Her Spices At This NYC Specialty Shop

If you've ever watched "Top Chef," scrolled through Padma Lakshmi's Instagram, or watched her gracefully sweat her way through the "Hot Ones" challenge, you know she's passionate about spices. When it comes to sourcing the flavors that fuel her globally inspired cooking, there's one place in New York City she returns to again and again: Kalustyan's. Located in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood (also affectionately known as Curry Hill thanks to its cluster of South Asian eateries), Kalustyan's is far more than a simple spice shop. It's a cultural landmark and a beloved destination for chefs and home cooks alike.

In a Reddit post from 2013, Lakshmi stated, "I buy all my spices at Kalustyan's, which is located at 123 Lexington Avenue in New York City." The store was originally opened by Armenian immigrant Kerope Kalustyan in 1944 and began as a shopping haven for those in search of Middle Eastern ingredients. The shop has since expanded to serve anyone seeking authentic global products. Since 1988, cousins Aziz Osmani and Sayedul Alam, who are both from Bangladesh, have owned Kalustyan's.

Walking into the shop feels like stepping into a culinary treasure chest — there are products from at least 80 countries. Narrow aisles are lined floor to ceiling with an astonishing array of herbs, fresh whole and ground spices, oils, condiments, grains, beans, dried fruits, and more from nearly every corner of the world. You could easily lose an hour here — and we bet Lakshmi often does. In an expensive city like New York, it's a boon that Kalustyan's spices are often more affordable than grocery stores or specialty shops.