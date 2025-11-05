Padma Lakshmi Buys All Her Spices At This NYC Specialty Shop
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've ever watched "Top Chef," scrolled through Padma Lakshmi's Instagram, or watched her gracefully sweat her way through the "Hot Ones" challenge, you know she's passionate about spices. When it comes to sourcing the flavors that fuel her globally inspired cooking, there's one place in New York City she returns to again and again: Kalustyan's. Located in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood (also affectionately known as Curry Hill thanks to its cluster of South Asian eateries), Kalustyan's is far more than a simple spice shop. It's a cultural landmark and a beloved destination for chefs and home cooks alike.
In a Reddit post from 2013, Lakshmi stated, "I buy all my spices at Kalustyan's, which is located at 123 Lexington Avenue in New York City." The store was originally opened by Armenian immigrant Kerope Kalustyan in 1944 and began as a shopping haven for those in search of Middle Eastern ingredients. The shop has since expanded to serve anyone seeking authentic global products. Since 1988, cousins Aziz Osmani and Sayedul Alam, who are both from Bangladesh, have owned Kalustyan's.
Walking into the shop feels like stepping into a culinary treasure chest — there are products from at least 80 countries. Narrow aisles are lined floor to ceiling with an astonishing array of herbs, fresh whole and ground spices, oils, condiments, grains, beans, dried fruits, and more from nearly every corner of the world. You could easily lose an hour here — and we bet Lakshmi often does. In an expensive city like New York, it's a boon that Kalustyan's spices are often more affordable than grocery stores or specialty shops.
Kalustyan's is a celebration of immigrant foodways
For Padma Lakshmi, who often develops recipes that draw on Indian, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian influences, Kalustyan's is certainly both an inspiration and a resource. She has also spoken about how the shop helps her stay connected to her family's roots. "The reason I know the address by heart is because I have literally grown up between their stacks," Lakshmi shared (via Reddit). "I first went there when I was four years old, and I continue to go there all the time."
For Lakshmi, who moved to the United States from India as a child, and many other immigrants, Kalustyan's represents far more than just a store. It's also a vital bridge between heritage and adopted home. Beyond its product offerings, Kalustyan's embodies a spirit of multiculturalism and culinary discovery that mirrors Lakshmi's own values. Her show "Taste the Nation" and the cookbook inspired by it, "Padma's All American," delve into how immigrant communities have shaped American food. Kalustyan's tells that story on every shelf.
If you're wondering if Lakshmi's love for the store faded as her fame grew, it's just the opposite. In 2016, she even wrote a book with the shop titled "The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs." For Lakshmi, we can assume the spice shopping isn't just about her cooking but also about honoring the immigrant experience and the power of food to connect us.