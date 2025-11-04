Next Time You Use A Recipe, Don't Forget To Do This While You Cook

The second thing my dad taught me about baking was to always take written notes on your recipes. The first was the importance of mise en place, the kitchen prep step that isn't just for professional chefs. When he retired from his profession, my dad went to culinary school. We bake together a lot, and along with the recipe, a pen is a crucial piece of our mise en place. Recipes are yours to engage with, and notating them as you go is a very smart move — especially if you like to play around with the cooking or baking directions. Did you swap, omit, or add any ingredients? Write down any changes so you can replicate the result if it turns out well.

Even more significant than those suggestions are the technical pieces that affect a recipe's success. Because everyone's oven is different, for example, cookies might need to bake for 11 minutes in yours instead of the 13 minutes the recipe claims. Another key item to record is any measurement-related information. What if the recipe calls for one standard packet of instant yeast, but you only have a jar of active dry yeast? (Yes, there's a difference between active dry yeast and instant yeast.) You don't want to have to look up the conversion every time you make the recipe, so write down the necessary information now to save time in the future. You'll know to measure out 2¼ teaspoons, 7 grams, or ¼ ounce of active yeast and anticipate that your dough might take a little longer to rise.