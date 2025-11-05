Here's Why There's Stringy White Stuff On Your Egg Yolks

Chances are, you've cracked open an egg and seen that little white squiggle attached to the side of the yolk more times than not. You've probably assumed it's perfectly normal since it's present in most eggs. And it is. That small twine-like white thread is called a chalaza, and it's not a vein or an umbilical cord, contrary to popular belief.

The purpose of a chalaza is to keep the egg yolk from jostling into the sides of the egg, so there are typically two in an egg, holding the top and bottom of the yolk to the lining membrane. Without them, there would likely be more chances for the egg yolk to break within the eggshell.

Chalazae (plural for "chalaza") are simply made of protein and are actually just another edible part of your egg. When the egg is cooked, you will rarely notice it since it blends into the rest of the egg during the cooking process. The chalazae are usually visible when the egg is fresh, but they tend to become more translucent in older eggs, so they're much less visibly noticeable if you're finishing up the last eggs that have been sitting in the fridge for a while.