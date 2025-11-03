Runny Fried Eggs Are Safe To Eat — As Long As They're This Variety 

If you're of the mind that the deliciously runny yolk should burst out of your fried egg the moment you prick it, you may have wondered if this delightful egg preparation is safe to eat. We've all heard that raw eggs are a salmonella risk, but what about ones that are perfectly — if not quite fully — cooked? Sadly, but not surprisingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cooking eggs until the yolks and whites are firm.

However, all hope is not lost for those that prefer their fried eggs on the easy side of over easy. According to the CDC, pasteurized eggs are a safer option for use in foods involving eggs that won't be fully cooked, such as hollandaise sauce, salad dressing, chocolate mayonnaise (the mousse that time forgot), and yes, runny fried eggs.

Pasteurized eggs are simply regular raw eggs that have been heated to between 130 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for a specific amount of time to kill harmful bacteria such as salmonella. All egg products with eggs outside of their shell, such as liquid egg whites, are required to be pasteurized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The eggs you buy by the dozen are not required to be pasteurized and usually aren't.