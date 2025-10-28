Chili's Triple Dipper Just Got Outdone By Buffalo Wild Wings' New Menu Deal

It must be nice being a celebrity. In 2023, Joe Jonas posted a TikTok observing the brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame star was just outside a Buffalo Wild Wings location and suggested the brand give the brothers free wings for life. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings has delivered.

In exchange for the free wings (and probably a hefty paycheck, too), Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas appeared in a promotional video for Buffalo Wild Wings along with their fourth brother, Franklin. The chain released the video on October 4, 2025 to announce its new Ultimate Sampler. Buffalo Wild Wings fans can now pick between a range of appetizers to mix and match for $16.99 (prices mary vary by location).

"The new Ultimate Sampler lets guests choose four of their favorite fan-favorite apps, perfect for sharing with friends, family, or global music icons," Tristan Meline, Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer, said in the press release. The Jonas brothers are genuine fans: In an interview with Eater in April, the brothers explained that Buffalo Wild Wings is their go-to stop when they can't find good food on the road. The Jonas brothers are fans of McDonald's and Waffle House, too.