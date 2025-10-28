Chili's Triple Dipper Just Got Outdone By Buffalo Wild Wings' New Menu Deal
It must be nice being a celebrity. In 2023, Joe Jonas posted a TikTok observing the brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame star was just outside a Buffalo Wild Wings location and suggested the brand give the brothers free wings for life. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings has delivered.
In exchange for the free wings (and probably a hefty paycheck, too), Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas appeared in a promotional video for Buffalo Wild Wings along with their fourth brother, Franklin. The chain released the video on October 4, 2025 to announce its new Ultimate Sampler. Buffalo Wild Wings fans can now pick between a range of appetizers to mix and match for $16.99 (prices mary vary by location).
"The new Ultimate Sampler lets guests choose four of their favorite fan-favorite apps, perfect for sharing with friends, family, or global music icons," Tristan Meline, Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer, said in the press release. The Jonas brothers are genuine fans: In an interview with Eater in April, the brothers explained that Buffalo Wild Wings is their go-to stop when they can't find good food on the road. The Jonas brothers are fans of McDonald's and Waffle House, too.
What is the Buffalo Wild Wings Ultimate Sampler?
There's a reason why the less-famous Franklin was included: The Ultimate Sampler is meant to be split between four. "Luckily, having a fourth Jonas Brother makes it easy to decide who gets to pick the last appetizer," Meline said.
Unfortunately, it sounds like The Takeout's favorite Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer, the Jumbo Stuffed Tots, isn't part of the deal. But you can still order Buffalo Wild Wings favorites like boneless wings, chicken tenders, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, and the like. (Vegetarians can get in on the wing action with the chain's cauliflower wings.) The Ultimate Sampler includes a choice of four sauces to dip in, including ranch, blue cheese, marinara, honey mustard, beer cheese, or the chain's signature B-Dubs Sauce.
Lately, other restaurants in the fast casual space have found success with value meals. The Ultimate Sampler is likely a response to these increasingly popular value meals from other chains, like Chili's Triple Dipper. Fans can order the sampler now at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide.