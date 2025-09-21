Joe Jonas's Last Meal Request Is A Hard-To-Find McDonald's Classic

The Jonas Brothers joined Josh Scherer on Mythical Kitchen to discuss their dream last meal, and fans were amazed to hear one of their requests. Joe's pick for the first course was a now discontinued Steak McSkillet Burrito from McDonald's, recreated by the Mythical Kitchen Team using only McDonald's ingredients. Ceasing production in 2010, the burrito's end devastated Mickey D's lovers — so much so that there was even a petition created to bring it back. The breakfast burrito featured tender steak, fluffy scrambled eggs, gooey cheese, grilled onions, and savory peppers.

When Scherer presented Mythical Kitchen's version of the burrito to the brothers, all three beamed with elation and awe. In fact, Joe was so excited he immediately whipped out his phone to take a picture of the burritos, exclaiming, "The family group text is gonna go off today." While talking to Scherer, the Jonas Brothers were hit with a wave of nostalgia, recounting fond memories of visiting their grandparents in Arizona and secretly devouring the famed breakfast item. The brothers mentioned how they would sneak out of the house early in the morning with their grandfather to retrieve the burrito, eat it before reaching home, only to return to a fully-prepared breakfast by their unknowing grandmother.