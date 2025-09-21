Joe Jonas's Last Meal Request Is A Hard-To-Find McDonald's Classic
The Jonas Brothers joined Josh Scherer on Mythical Kitchen to discuss their dream last meal, and fans were amazed to hear one of their requests. Joe's pick for the first course was a now discontinued Steak McSkillet Burrito from McDonald's, recreated by the Mythical Kitchen Team using only McDonald's ingredients. Ceasing production in 2010, the burrito's end devastated Mickey D's lovers — so much so that there was even a petition created to bring it back. The breakfast burrito featured tender steak, fluffy scrambled eggs, gooey cheese, grilled onions, and savory peppers.
When Scherer presented Mythical Kitchen's version of the burrito to the brothers, all three beamed with elation and awe. In fact, Joe was so excited he immediately whipped out his phone to take a picture of the burritos, exclaiming, "The family group text is gonna go off today." While talking to Scherer, the Jonas Brothers were hit with a wave of nostalgia, recounting fond memories of visiting their grandparents in Arizona and secretly devouring the famed breakfast item. The brothers mentioned how they would sneak out of the house early in the morning with their grandfather to retrieve the burrito, eat it before reaching home, only to return to a fully-prepared breakfast by their unknowing grandmother.
The Jonas Brothers' love for fast food and nostalgia
McDonald's isn't the only restaurant chain The Jonas Brothers have previously highlighted as sources of comfort and inspiration.In April 2023, the Jonas Brothers released their single, "Waffle House". Although some fans questioned if the brothers had ever even been to the diner, the ever-polarizing Waffle House was indeed frequently visited by the brothers and remains a source of sanctuary for them. The brothers shared with Z100NewYork that during the early stages of their career, they were too young to go to bars after shows. Instead, they would end their nights at Waffle House because it was the only place open late. These Waffle-House-runs ended up becoming a tradition for the Jonas Brothers, strengthening their connection with the diner.
The Jonas Brothers have also teamed up with another fast food establishment, Friendly's, and released a limited-edition sundae menu for restaurant goers and fans to enjoy in 2023. To commemorate their international tour at the time, the team released the Joe Sundae, the Nick Sundae, and the Kevin Sundae. In a press release for the partnership, Kevin stated the band was "beyond excited to have this opportunity to relive [their] childhoods," as they had derived the name for their band in a Friendly's in 2005.