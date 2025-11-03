The Old-School Casserole From The '30s That You Probably Already Have The Ingredients For

When times get tough, we often turn to the past for inspiration. Not quite 100 years ago, our forebears were struggling through the Great Depression. As a result, recipes from this era are often quite budget friendly. One redditor took to the platform to share a selection of pages from a vintage cookbook they said was published in 1936. Although they didn't name-drop the title, we suspect it's an early edition of "Rice: 200 Delightful Ways to Serve It," authored by the Southern Rice Industry of New Orleans, Louisiana, in the early 1930s.

The post offered a bunch of recipes based on one of the cheapest, most shelf-stable ingredients that most of us already have kicking around in a cupboard: rice. The selection included some, er, interesting options, including a meatless meatloaf made with rice, cottage cheese, and peanuts, as well as a pie crust composed of crushed Rice Krispies. Our favorite, however, was a baked rice and cheese casserole.

To make it, start with a few cups of cooked rice, some shredded cheese, and milk, along with salt and cayenne pepper for seasoning. (Who said our ancestors only ate bland food?) The rice and cheese are layered in a casserole dish, then topped with a crust made of breadcrumbs and butter before baking. While it could be served as a side dish, it may well have been meant as a main course. The cheese, after all, serves as a source of relatively inexpensive protein bulked up by the rice.