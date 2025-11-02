Powdered sugar, or confectioners' sugar, is among the most common baking ingredients out there, but it's especially popular in America. Made of pulverized granulated sugar and a starch to prevent caking (usually cornstarch), it's the central ingredient in American buttercreams and frostings, and a tablespoon of it is even the baking ingredient you need for the crispiest fried chicken. However, it can taste a little metallic. While it only takes two ingredients to make your own powdered sugar, one of them in particular is the culprit: cornstarch.

On its own and at room temperature, cornstarch doesn't taste very good — it's chalky and has a weird texture. In powdered sugar, though, it's essential. When pulverized to make powdered sugar, granulated sugar can become so fine that it sticks together. With the addition of cornstarch (1 tablespoon of cornstarch for every cup of granulated sugar), the sugar is unable to retain moisture and therefore clump.

Cornstarch is famous for thickening liquids and being able to hold moisture, but the temperature at which it's used makes all the difference. Only when it reaches around 200 degrees Fahrenheit is cornstarch actually able to absorb liquids and break down. Unfortunately, the dusting of confectioners' sugar over your French toast or cup in your icing are "raw." Even though powdered sugar is only about 3% cornstarch, that weird flavor can still be noticeable when it's not cooked, unless you switch to organic powdered sugar.