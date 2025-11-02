Why You Never Find Seeds In Bananas

If you were to peel a banana and find large seeds in it, you'd probably be freaked out. And yet, seedless bananas are what's actually freaky, since they aren't nature's doing. The entire function of a fruit is to get animals to spread the seeds; so a seedless fruit is a useless fruit. But humans changed the equation roughly 12,000 years ago when we realized that domesticating plants and animals provided more stable food sources than hunting and gathering. Eventually, we also figured out that we could cross-breed plants so they would have the ideal qualities that we wanted. For bananas, this meant slowly phasing out the large seeds that made eating the flesh inconvenient.

Humans have been domesticating bananas for about 7,000 years, so we've had a long time to craft bananas that look and taste "better" than they do in nature. Over time, the fruit become a staple food for communities all over the world, even in places where they don't grow naturally. We got so used to their availability that there was a time when home cooks made mock bananas during World War II. While a world without bananas is simply unthinkable for many, it could soon become a reality.