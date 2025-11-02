Don't Throw Corn Silk In The Trash When You Could Make Tea With It
Fresh corn on the cob is a fun side to any BBQ, and elotes is a cultural staple with numerous variations. However, all those husks and silk are a lot of work and mess, and you probably throw them all away at the end. Well, as it turns out, you don't have to. For centuries, cultures from around the world have used corn silk in tea, as both a relaxing beverage and an herbal medicine. With only two ingredients in its most simple form, it's one of the easiest ways you can make use of corn silk rather than just tossing it all in the bin.
Once you've found a hassle-free way to remove corn silk, you can cut it up and then dry it or use it fresh. You can use a tea ball or strainer to hold the silk, then add boiling water and let the silk steep for about five minutes. You may also add it directly to the mug or a kettle and strain it out at the end. From there, you can sweeten it with sugar or another sweetener, or add the tea to other drinks and foods as a flavor booster. There are numerous Asian brands that sell pre-made corn silk tea if you find yourself obsessed with the stuff, but you don't want to constantly binge on corn.
Corn silk tea tastes great, and it's good for you
Besides being simple to create, the tea has an unusual but delicious flavor, as well as a cozy aroma. It's lightly sweet and smooth, with earthy notes and a lingering corn taste. You can have it hot or chilled at any time of day, either sweetened with a dash of maple syrup, or completely plain. It can also be added to other teas to enhance their own flavors.
Healthy corn silk indicates healthy corn (the basis of the "silk test"), so it should come as no surprise that it's good for human health as well. It is very low in calories at only 5 per cup and is caffeine-free. So far, one 2019 study did show that corn silk tea may help lessen the symptoms of hypertension when added to regular medication. However, corn silk isn't necessarily a miracle drug. There are many claims that corn silk tea, also known as oksusu cha in Korea, is beneficial for numerous health problems, including inflammation, intestinal issues, UTIs, and indigestion, these claims have not been widely studied. Still, even if these health benefits are unconfirmed, the taste and ease of making this tea are enough that you should give it a try.
Other ways you can use corn silk
If you'd prefer to stick with regular black or green tea, there are other ways you can still make use of all that leftover corn silk. For one, you can make an extract out of it, and the nutrients in corn silk may be helpful for everything from eye pain to joint inflammation, according to traditional herbal medicines. It can even act as a food dye.
As far as using it in cuisine goes, you can fry the silk and eat it as a garnish. The substance gets crispy and crunchy, which is great for adding texture to salads, stir fry, and more. For a savory option, you can boil corn silk in water to add an extra earthy flavor to broths and soups. You can also leave the silk on the corn while you cook it — that way, it leaves a smoky taste behind as it burns off during grilling.