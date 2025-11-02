Don't Throw Corn Silk In The Trash When You Could Make Tea With It

Fresh corn on the cob is a fun side to any BBQ, and elotes is a cultural staple with numerous variations. However, all those husks and silk are a lot of work and mess, and you probably throw them all away at the end. Well, as it turns out, you don't have to. For centuries, cultures from around the world have used corn silk in tea, as both a relaxing beverage and an herbal medicine. With only two ingredients in its most simple form, it's one of the easiest ways you can make use of corn silk rather than just tossing it all in the bin.

Once you've found a hassle-free way to remove corn silk, you can cut it up and then dry it or use it fresh. You can use a tea ball or strainer to hold the silk, then add boiling water and let the silk steep for about five minutes. You may also add it directly to the mug or a kettle and strain it out at the end. From there, you can sweeten it with sugar or another sweetener, or add the tea to other drinks and foods as a flavor booster. There are numerous Asian brands that sell pre-made corn silk tea if you find yourself obsessed with the stuff, but you don't want to constantly binge on corn.