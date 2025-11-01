The Best Dish Towels Are Made Out Of This Durable Material

When choosing a dish towel, it can seem like there's an overwhelming amount of information, with everyone having an opinion on details ranging from designs to how to fold them. Even Marie Kondo has a preferred way to store dish towels! Rest assured, at least the right material to use is pretty cut and dry. Linen is simply the best choice at the end of the day, and there are numerous reasons why.

Dish towels are meant for more than just drying dishes. Most people use them as an all-purpose cleaning cloth in the kitchen for their skin, spills, or messy pan handles. You can also briefly pick up hot items with them to keep your hands from burning. Linen does all of this well, thanks to its flax-based material. Flax is an eco-friendly choice that is simultaneously gentle and durable. Its cultivation has a lower impact on the environment and produces less waste than many other materials. The strong fabric is hypoallergenic and easy on the skin, so whether you're using them to dry your hands, the dishes, or to clean up a mess, linen dish towels always do the job comfortably and reliably.