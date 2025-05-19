Marie Kondo's Way To Fold And Store Kitchen Towels Is Both Neat And Practical

Kitchen towels are probably one of the most used items in your home, but you're not alone if storing them feels like a nuisance. It's highly likely that your dedicated kitchen towel drawer or cupboard is a little cluttered (I know mine is) and not the most pleasant to look at. Luckily, author Marie Kondo, whom you may remember from her Emmy-winning Netflix series on home organization, has a great trick for folding and storing kitchen towels. And when a tidying expert herself swears by this method, it's best to listen.

Start by folding your towel lengthwise to create a rectangle before folding it once crosswise. From there, you can fold the towel into thirds, which should now be thick enough to stand upright on its own. Once you've folded all your towels this way, you can stand them next to each other in your drawer or basket, with the curved edge facing up. If you're using a deeper cupboard, storing your towels in a container can help keep everything in place.