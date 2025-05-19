Marie Kondo's Way To Fold And Store Kitchen Towels Is Both Neat And Practical
Kitchen towels are probably one of the most used items in your home, but you're not alone if storing them feels like a nuisance. It's highly likely that your dedicated kitchen towel drawer or cupboard is a little cluttered (I know mine is) and not the most pleasant to look at. Luckily, author Marie Kondo, whom you may remember from her Emmy-winning Netflix series on home organization, has a great trick for folding and storing kitchen towels. And when a tidying expert herself swears by this method, it's best to listen.
Start by folding your towel lengthwise to create a rectangle before folding it once crosswise. From there, you can fold the towel into thirds, which should now be thick enough to stand upright on its own. Once you've folded all your towels this way, you can stand them next to each other in your drawer or basket, with the curved edge facing up. If you're using a deeper cupboard, storing your towels in a container can help keep everything in place.
Why this hack works
The benefits of this hack are obvious and immediate: Marie Kondo's technique makes your kitchen towels look organized and neat, which is especially helpful if they're displayed somewhere that everyone can see. And folding them in such a uniform way means that they won't take up as much space, so you can fit more towels without your storage area overflowing. This method is also practical, because you can easily spot every kitchen towel you have. So if you're looking for a specific one, you don't have to dig through the whole pile.
It's also perfect for keeping inventory of how many kitchen towels you have on hand, so that you can wash a few (which you should be doing regularly) when you're running low. Plus, storing your towels this way makes it easier to spot any worn-out or fraying ones, which you can finally Marie Kondo out of your life. Knowing this folding trick is also super versatile — you can fold anything from bath towels to your jeans using this method. Now you should have neatly organized kitchen towels, more storage space, and one more reason to thank Marie for her service.