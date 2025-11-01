The Elegant Southern Wedding Cake Tradition Meant To Bring Good Luck

We've all heard of the usual wedding traditions. Something borrowed, something blue is a rhyme any good bridesmaid knows. Throwing the bouquet is an event that single ladies either dread or look forward to. The Best Man toast can be quite moving or a total laugh riot. However, New Orleans has one wedding tradition called a "cake pull" that really needs to become more normalized.

This charming Southern ritual involves tying a series of small metal charms to the ends of ribbons. The charms are then inserted into the cake on the bottom layer or multiple layers. Before they cut the cake, the happy couple will invite family, friends, or the wedding party to come up to the cake and pick a ribbon. All together, everyone pulls their charm out of the cake, and whatever charm they get will reveal their future. Sometimes the charms are put on pearl bracelets and worn as jewelry afterwards. This allows the newlyweds to bless those attending their special day. You don't have to go with a traditional wedding cake from any culture, but this is one tradition that's fun for everyone.