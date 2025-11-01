The Unhealthiest Panera Salad You Can Order

Panera has long positioned itself as the "healthier" option in the fast-casual space, branding its salads and grain bowls as better-for-you alternatives to traditional fast food. But one of the most indulgent items on the menu isn't a sandwich or cheesy bread bowl — it's a salad. On a menu loaded with healthy and unhealthy items, Panera's Ranch Parm BLT clocks in as its least healthy salad, according to the company's nutrition calculator.

At 650 calories, 64 grams of fat (including 14 grams of unsaturated fat), and 1,610 milligrams of sodium, this salad packs more saturated fat than a Big Mac and delivers almost 70% of your recommended daily sodium. Its salt content alone rivals some of the saltiest fast food items. For bacon lovers, it might sound like a dream, but from a nutritional standpoint, it's a nightmare in disguise. The Ranch Parm BLT stacks romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan, applewood-smoked bacon, Green Goddess dressing, and house-made ranch (yes, both dressings) — an indulgent mix that goes well beyond your typical salad bowl.

While that lineup reads more like a loaded club sandwich than a light lunch, it's a permanent fixture on the menu, unlike limited-time offerings like the Italian Market Salad. It's also a reminder that greens alone don't make a meal healthy, and that "salad" can mean very different things depending on what gets piled on top.