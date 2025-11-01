Skipping This Step Before Freezing Cherries Is A Big Mistake
Freezing cherries sounds foolproof: rinse, bag, freeze, done. But skip pitting them first, and you'll regret it later. Whole cherries with pits freeze into dense, rock-hard clumps that are nearly impossible to slice, blend, or bake with. The moisture inside the fruit expands as it freezes, locking the pits in place and rupturing the surrounding flesh, which ruins the texture and flavor once thawed. Instead, it's best to remove the stems right before freezing (to keep freshness) and pit the fruit first so it holds its color and shape.
Wash and dry the cherries thoroughly first — excess moisture speeds up spoilage and creates that dreaded icy coating that dulls their flavor. After pitting, arrange cherries in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until firm before transferring them to a bag. This flash-freeze method, the same one used to freeze food like the professionals do, prevents sticking and freezer burn.
How to prep cherries for freezing the right way
So, how can you make sure your cherries freeze perfectly? First, when shopping for fresh cherries, avoid common cherry-buying mistakes and start out with firm, glossy, and perfectly stem-fresh fruit. Then, rinse cherries under cold running water in a colander, not a bowl, because soaking can make them waterlogged, make the fruit extra slimy, and dull their flavor. If you're working with backyard or organic fruit and worry about tiny pests like fruit fly larvae, some home preservers suggest a quick cold salt-water soak for reassurance. Then, dry them thoroughly to reduce ice buildup and texture loss once frozen.
If you don't have a cherry pitter, you have several other alternatives to take out the cherry pit before freezing. A paper clip or using this chopstick hack can work in a pinch, a trick home cooks also use when pitting cherries without a gadget. After that, you can tray-freeze in a single layer, and then bag — a method that keeps fruit loose and avoids freezer clumps. Future you will thank you for all the prep.