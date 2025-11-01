Skipping This Step Before Freezing Cherries Is A Big Mistake

Freezing cherries sounds foolproof: rinse, bag, freeze, done. But skip pitting them first, and you'll regret it later. Whole cherries with pits freeze into dense, rock-hard clumps that are nearly impossible to slice, blend, or bake with. The moisture inside the fruit expands as it freezes, locking the pits in place and rupturing the surrounding flesh, which ruins the texture and flavor once thawed. Instead, it's best to remove the stems right before freezing (to keep freshness) and pit the fruit first so it holds its color and shape.

Wash and dry the cherries thoroughly first — excess moisture speeds up spoilage and creates that dreaded icy coating that dulls their flavor. After pitting, arrange cherries in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until firm before transferring them to a bag. This flash-freeze method, the same one used to freeze food like the professionals do, prevents sticking and freezer burn.