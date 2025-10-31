Don't Ruin Your Next Batch Of Cookies — Test This Ingredient Like Julia Child First

One of the most frustrating scenarios for home bakers is to prepare a recipe meticulously only to have the final baked product literally fall flat. This can happen with cookies, muffins, brownies, breads, and more. While a number of things could have gone wrong, the culprit might be your baking powder. Baking powder is a rising agent; it produces carbon dioxide bubbles which lift your mixture, making the final baked good look great and feel fluffy. When baking powder dies, your cookies and other treats simply won't rise. Sometimes this can happen even if your baking powder hasn't expired, making it difficult to know for sure if your baking is going to be successful. Fortunately, there's an easy step you can take which Julia Child recommends that will help you determine if that vital ingredient is fit for use: Just add water.

Place 1 teaspoon of baking powder in a small bowl and pour ½ cup of boiling water over it. If the mixture bubbles up immediately, the powder is alive, active, and good for baking. If the water stays calm, it's time to replace the ingredient. While most people would use a kettle or pot to heat water on the stove for a task like this, Child sometimes brought her water to a boil using a very unique method. She would plunge a hot iron rod (not electric) into a pot of water to bring it up to temperature very quickly.