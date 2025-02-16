How To Substitute Baking Powder With An Ingredient That's Already In Your Fridge

When you're cooking with baking powder, the first and most important thing to be aware of is that it's a completely different ingredient from baking soda. While some cookie recipes do call for baking soda, those recipes have been carefully calculated for that specific ingredient and no, you cannot simply swap baking soda for baking powder. If you run out of the latter at an inopportune time, what you can do is make a kind of DIY baking powder by mixing two parts cream of tartar with one part baking soda. Cream of tartar isn't a must-buy for many home bakers, though (when's the last time you used it?), but in its absence, egg whites can also serve as a decent baking soda substitute.

Yes, egg whites, strange as it sounds. Egg whites, when beaten, add leavening to a recipe, which is the same purpose that baking powder is meant to serve. If your recipe calls for eggs, just add the yolks, then beat the whites and fold them in later. Two whites have the equivalent leavening power to about a teaspoon of baking powder, so if your recipe needs more baking powder or only uses a single egg, you may need to add another white or two. You should also fold the eggs in carefully so they don't deflate since that would defeat the purpose. However, egg whites probably shouldn't be swapped for baking powder in a fussy recipe that won't stand much tweaking.