The Refreshing Dip That Uses Classic Sandwich Toppings

The BLT is one of the most perfect sandwiches imaginable (especially if you use the right kind of bacon). So much so, in fact, that it has inspired spin-offs such as our BLT salad and a limited-time Lay's potato chip flavor. While the BLT flavor has been in and out of the Lay's lineup over the years, there's an even better way to get that classic sandwich taste for your chips, and that's to make a bacon, lettuce, and tomato dip.

There are several ways you can go about concocting such a dip, depending on your textural preferences. One method involves cooking up an entire package of bacon, crumbling it, and then mixing it with chopped lettuce and tomatoes along with a tiny bit of mayonnaise as a binder. Some recipes, however, call for mixing bacon and tomatoes with a larger amount of mayonnaise and adding sour cream to make a much creamier dip. In such instances, lettuce is often relegated to a few shreds used as a garnish, but there's no reason a larger amount couldn't be stirred into the mixture.

One tip that will make this dip even better involves preparing the tomatoes. As they tend to be watery, chop them before you start frying the bacon, then let the pieces drain on paper towels. That way, the end result will be less liquidy.