The Dangerous Reason You Should Never Mix Citrus Cleaners And Bleach When Cleaning Your Kitchen

Who doesn't love the smell of citrus cleaners? Their scent is invigorating and can cover over the chemical cleaning agent smell other products have. It's easy to remember all the orange-based "natural" cleaners that were all the rage in the early 2000s (looking at you Billy Mays). But one thing to keep in mind is to never use citrus cleaners and bleach in the same cleaning session. No really, just don't.

Bleach is a powerful disinfectant, cleaner, and fabric whitener. So powerful, in fact, you should never use it to clean food or your body. Household bleach's active compound is sodium hypochlorite. When used as directed with proper ventilation, it should pose little to no harm to humans. We recommend bleach for sanitizing kitchen towels.

Even if bleach is swallowed or contact is made with the eyes, it won't necessarily kill you. The problem is that bleach is highly reactive. Without going into a chemistry lecture I'm not qualified to give, when citrus cleaners and bleach interact they produce chlorine gas which is very poisonous. It can burn and irritate your lungs, cause severe respiratory distress, and can be fatal at high concentrations. Even at low amounts, mixing citrus cleaners and bleach produces toxic gasses which become even more damaging if exposed to indoor lights or sunlight. Light breaks it down into smaller particles which means it's easier to inhale deep into your lungs.