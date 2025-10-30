How To Pick Out The Freshest Grapes At The Grocery Store (And Identify The Duds)
Good grapes are sublime. Mediocre grapes are the kind of food you eat out of obligation. You bought them, and it would be a waste to let them rot in the fridge, but that's it. Bad grapes are, well, bad. But how can you tell them apart?
The Takeout spoke to Chip Carter, creator and host of Where the Food Comes From, for insight. "Your eyes tell you first," says Carter. "Do they look good? Are they plump? Are the clusters tight? Are the stems firm? Yes, you can touch. Give 'em a little shake." Check for that powdery white coating, too. No, it's not mold or pesticide residue. The white stuff on grapes is called bloom and it actually helps protect them from decay. The more bloom, the better.
Overripe grapes aren't the only thing to worry about. If the grapes are too tight, too firm, or have a greenish tinge when they're supposed to be purple, they're probably underripe. It's best to pass them up: Unripe grapes won't ripen at home.
How can you avoid buying old grapes?
Okay, so you know how to identify good grapes. What signs tell you that a bunch is past its prime? "The same kind of signs that tell me I'm aging," says Carter. "First and foremost, wrinkles. Brownish age spots. Neither are welcome. On grapes or me."
Grapes can show signs of aging that don't pertain to humans, too. Carter recommends checking to make sure the fruit is still solidly attached to the stem. "Are there a lot of loose grapes in the bag, or are they mostly still on the bunch?" he adds. Try bending the stem: Older grapes have brittle stems that break easily.
Still can't tell? Carter offers a last resort. No, we're not legally condoning it. Yes, you could technically get in trouble for it, and yes, those unwashed grapes are probably at least a little bit gross. Is it worth the risk? You decide. But he won't judge: "I know you do it, because I spend a lot of time in grocery stores professionally and I've seen you do it... and I do it too," he says. "Eat a damn grape!"