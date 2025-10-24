The Colorful Halloween Candy Gordon Ramsay Called A 'Combination Of Aspirin And Tums'

Gordon Ramsay lives up to his prickly reputation when it comes to discussing Halloween treats. In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2016, Ramsay wasn't shy about bashing a few traditional trick-or-treat candies. But what is the one sweet Ramsay despises most? Smarties, which for many, is an enduring favorite. As soon as one touched his tongue, Ramsay spat it out, scoffing at the bland, chalky taste. Describing the candy as a "perfect combination of aspirin and Tums", Ramsay exclaimed, "Smarties are for ... dummies." While Smarties have been a trick-or-treat staple for over 50 years, Ramsay maintains his stance that, when handing out candy, "You can give [kids] something good to eat, or you can give them Smarties."

Ramsay, who is infamous for his volatility and cutting comments, was perhaps more dismayed by this Halloween favorite because of its contrasting United Kingdom counterpart. There, as well as in several other countries and territories, Smarties are candy-coated chocolate pieces. The only similarity between the two candies seems to be their rainbow-like appearances.

Ramsay criticized several additional trick-or-treat handouts on the "Kimmel" segment, but his candy takedown doesn't stop there. He's dismissed other brands on social media and elsewhere. However, this is not to say Ramsay doesn't have a sweet tooth: He shares numerous dessert recipes, including his favorite, on his website.