Why You Should Avoid Whipping Homemade Yogurt At All Costs

There are plenty of decent plain yogurts we've taste-tested and ranked here at The Takeout, and several perfectly fine grocery store Greek and European yogurts out there. Yet nothing seems to beat homemade yogurt, and not just because it's made with love (or at least made with an appetite). It's easy to make homemade yogurt that beats out store brands, but there is a catch. Perhaps you've heard that stirring yogurt too much isn't good for it. Naturally, it's impossible to avoid stirring the yogurt at all while you're mixing the milk with your yogurt starter, but how much is too much?

To gain some yogurt know-how, we spoke to Adam Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste. Gallagher was happy to explain how yogurt-making can go wrong if you're not careful. "Yogurt is delicate, and over-stirring or whisking it too hard can cause it to break down and become thin or grainy. The proteins and fat in yogurt create its natural creaminess, but vigorous mixing or heat can cause those proteins to tighten and separate, releasing liquid whey," he explained. Instead of whipping it madly and making it runny, he recommends mixing it gently to keep its smooth texture. You especially don't want to disturb it with stirring or excessive movement while it's incubating.