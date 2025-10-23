14 Foodie Gifts To Add To Your Boo Basket This Halloween
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Halloween is fast approaching, and ghouls, ghosts, and apparitions aren't the only spirits hanging around, as even the spirit of giving is alive and well during the season. Stores are packed full of knick-knacks, treats, and weird Halloween foods Americans are devouring. It feels impossible to enter a store or click on a website without seeing the All Hallows Eve version of every product. Instead of hoarding all those goodies for yourself, show someone or multiple people that you care with a Boo Basket (or Halloween-themed gift baskets). The gifting limit doesn't end with costumes and candy either (though both are great). There's an abundance of Halloween-themed gifts that serve as something useful, delicious, or a forever keepsake.
Before heading to the store or searching the internet to get lost in a maze of Halloween-themed everything, take a look at this list to find some spooky-good ideas perfect for the foodie in your life or anyone else you feel would really appreciate being part of your new Halloween tradition. From cookbooks to coffee mugs, there's a Halloween treat for everyone. Of course, don't forget to make a Boo Basket for yourself. After all, why aren't you worthy of a frighteningly good treat, as well?
Vampires Kissing Salt and Pepper Shakers
For the vampire-lover in your life, or your special spooky boo, the Vampires Kissing Salt and Pepper Shaker Set is the perfect addition to your Boo Basket. These ceramic vampires will never lose each other, thanks to the magnet that keeps their kiss everlasting. Whether the recipient has a forever Halloween-themed kitchen or busts out the decor only for a season, this pair will be a hit.
Trick or Treat Box from See's Candies
Too old to trick-or-treat but still yearn for Halloween candy? You're not alone. There are a lot of people who would appreciate a See's Candies Trick or Treat Box in their Boo Baskets this year. This box of goodies features 14 pieces of chocolate, including a milk butterscotch square, dark chocolate chip truffle, milk Butterchew, three milk molasses chips, dark Scotchmallow, and six milk chocolate balls. The irresistible chocolates come packaged in a playfully spooky trick-or-treat-themed Halloween box.
Speckled Ceramic Ghost Mug
This Speckled Ceramic Ghost Mug from Desert Pine Studio is so adorably spooky and cozy that it's likely to stay in the mug rotation all year long. Whether the recipient of your Boo Basket starts their mornings out with coffee, tea, or any other mug-worthy beverage, this handmade mug featuring a not-so-scary ghost will be their go-to for many spooky seasons to come.
Pumpkin Spice Tea from Harney & Sons
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall, and you can include it in your Boo Basket with Harney & Sons Pumpkin Spice Tea blend. The blend is a Rooibos tea with natural pumpkin flavor and cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. You can choose loose-leaf in a 4-ounce tin or a one-pound bag for the big pumpkin lovers. You can also opt for either 20, 30, or 50 sachets of tea. Whatever you choose, it's sure to be a flavorful favorite.
Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts Graphic Novel
The late Anthony Bourdain, the original rockstar of the culinary world, was also a wordsmith unlike any other. Bourdain's "Hungry Ghosts" is a ghost-story-meets-food rendition of the Japanese game Hyakumonogatari Kaidankai, and the perfect graphic novel to enjoy on Halloween. Bourdain's blend of rugged yet wax-poetic prose was apparent in both his television shows and his books, and this foodie, spooky read deserves a spot in every Boo Basket.
Halloween Candy Stash Gift Box
Give the ultimate treat with zero tricks attached by including a Halloween Candy Stash gift box in your Boo Basket. This upbeat, Halloween-themed gift box comes filled to the brim with candies ranging from Skittles to Twix and will satisfy any craving that may be lurking in the shadows. This box will make anyone feel like they went trick-or-treating from the coziness of their own home.
Mystic Confetti Icon Juice Glass
Spooky meets luxury with The Mystic Confetti Icon Juice Glass Tumbler. The mouth-blown glass, bamboo lid, and stainless steel straw make this a sustainable way to enjoy a fall beverage like some spiced apple cider. The eye-catching blend of colors and variety of spooky shapes, including cats, pumpkins, or moons, make it a Boo Basket gift that will steal the whole show.
Pumpkin Ale Variety Pack from Elysian
Give your boo a gift they can enjoy around the bonfire or sip on while watching a scary movie. The Elysian Brewing Pumpkin Variety Pack is a once-per-year opportunity to enjoy the most pumpkin-packed, delicious beers Elysian conjures up. Each pack includes four beers worth of three different flavors: the Great Pumpkin Imperial Pumpkin Ale, Punkuccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale, and the original Night Owl Pumpkin Ale. One can never have too much pumpkin on Halloween, and this Seattle-based brewing company knows it.
Set of Skull Beer Mugs
What is Halloween if not a time to serve all of your drinks out of a skull? These Circleware Skull Face Beer Mugs hold over 17 ounces of your favorite beverage and are perfect for spooky gatherings. The set includes two skull face mugs so you and your boo can raise a glass to all things Halloween.
Grim Steeper Reusable Silicone Tea Infuser
Help your boo enjoy their tea more sustainably by eliminating the bag for good with the Grim Steeper Reusable Silicone Tea Infuser. Just fill it with loose leaf tea and place it in a mug of hot water. The scythe will prevent the infuser from completely submerging, so you can easily remove it when it's done steeping. The Grim Steeper is also dishwasher safe, but since it's silicone, it cleans easily by hand as well.
Food to Die For: Recipes and Stories from America's Most Legendary Haunted Places
Combine haunted history with delicious recipes with "Food to Die For: Recipes and Stories from America's Most Haunted Places" by author and ghost hunter, Amy Bruner. Encourage your boo to explore meals that were served at haunted prisons and hospitals or enjoy the same dish as dastardly murderers from the past. This book isn't just a great addition to a Boo Basket, but it's also the perfect gift idea for those who love history, cooking, or the paranormal in general.
Black Coffin Gift Box of Chocolates
Give the gift of chocolate treats delivered in a foot-tall coffin-shaped box worthy of even Morticia Addams' approval. The Black Coffin Gift Box from Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier contains 13 chocolates, all with different seasonal flavor varieties and shapes, including pumpkin spice caramel, dark cinnamon almond caramel, and one dark blood orange caramel skull that rests at the top of this delightful collection of sweet treats.
Zombie Brains Gummies from Sugarfina
No artificial colors in these brains. The Sugarfina Zombie Brains Gummies are strawberry-flavored sweet treats that any zombie lover will appreciate. The bite-sized gummies not only make brains adorable, but they also come in a not-so-spooky box that's a perfect addition to any upcoming monster movie marathons. If you're including these in a Boo Basket, make sure to grab some for yourself, too.
Spooky Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set
You don't need to know how movie theaters make irresistible popcorn when you've got your own delicious popcorn at home. No Halloween is complete without the promise of a good movie night, and this Spooky Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set comes packed with five different varieties of popcorn and seasoning to make it happen. From white cheddar to fiery hot pepper or even classic salted Bbutter, this gift set has something for everyone's tastes, no matter whose Boo Basket it ends up in.