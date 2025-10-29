How To Remove Smells From Wooden Serving Boards (Without Damaging The Wood)

This trick is pretty simple, no matter which variant you use. After a vigorous rubbing with a lemon half and your abrasive of choice, let the board marinate in the juice and salt/baking soda paste until it looks dry. Rinse off the mixture entirely and dry the board with a towel, then give it a good sniff test to ensure the stink is gone before conditioning with mineral oil.

But remember, there are still some mistakes you can make. Lemon is the secret key to removing stink, but leaving it on for too long can have a serious impact on the wood's quality. The acid can break down the material and can cause cracking, so you must get all of it off before storage. Once you are done rinsing off all the lemon, you should also be sure to hand-dry the board thoroughly. This is a very important step, so the wood won't degrade and warp over time from moisture. If you don't have a lemon on hand, vinegar or hydrogen peroxide may work for the mixture, but they may be too harsh for antiques unless diluted.

Always store the board upright after applying butcher block conditioner or mineral oil. These vital products prevent wood from becoming brittle and thirsty, and this is an oft-missed step after the lemon deodorizing method. Make sure you add the oil monthly, and your wood serving or cutting boards will remain perfect for entertaining party guests for years to come.