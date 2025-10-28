Who The Official White House Chef Actually Reports To Directly

In the restaurant industry, executive chefs hold an esteemed position. Between menu planning, maintaining a budget, and overseeing the entire kitchen staff, it may seem like they are in charge of the entire business operation. But often, executive chefs report to the company's director of operations, general manager, or director of food and beverage. Things are a little different if you work at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., where M&M's are stamped with the presidential seal. At the White House, the first lady personally appoints the executive chef, who then, in turn, reports directly to the chief usher. As of October 2025, Robert Browning is the current chief usher on staff, having been appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Typically, the chief usher position is non-partisan and can span multiple presidencies.

The White House chief usher is basically the general manager of the entire building, coordinating and managing things like construction, administrative duties, maintenance functions, and food service. Around 100 staff members report to the chief usher, including housekeepers, florists, engineers, plumbers, and electricians. The title of usher came about when a person was appointed to literally usher guests in to see the president at the White House. Over time, the position morphed into additional duties and responsibilities, but the title stayed the same. Nowadays, the chief usher is the first person to welcome new presidents and their families into the White House and is among the last to say goodbye when they leave office.