In The White House, One Candy Is Stamped With The Presidential Seal

The tradition of presidential M&M's began during the Reagan administration. In the mid-1980s, President Ronald Reagan made Jelly Belly jelly beans famous as his candy of choice, but towards the end of his term, Reagan made the decision to swap those out for M&M's, marking the start of a new tradition. The candies are not just stamped with the presidential seal, they also come in custom packaging signed by the current commander-in-chief, making them a unique and cherished souvenir for visitors and staff alike. Although this might be their most prestigious position, M&M's is not shy about getting recognition. In fact, there's a list of M&M's world records dedicated to this candy alone.

These presidential M&M's are often handed out during events like White House tours or aboard Air Force One, where they've become a delightful staple. They also serve as a charming piece of candy diplomacy, offering a small, thoughtful gift that transcends language barriers. Of course, you don't have to be a world leader to customize your own M&M's. With modern printing technology, anyone can order M&M's with personalized messages, logos, or even photos, making them a perfect gift for weddings, birthdays, or corporate events.

Although the White House has seen its fair share of famous foods and chefs, including Chef Boyardee himself, there's something undeniably special about the presidential version of this globally beloved chocolate. As much as they're a sweet treat, they're also a symbol of history, tradition, and a little bit of fun from an otherwise serious institution. So the next time you tear open a bag of M&M's, remember: somewhere out there, someone might be enjoying the same candy, only with a presidential seal. If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that candy-covered chocolate is pretty great.