Where Should You Be Slicing Your Wine Foil?

You'll notice a lot of wine bottles have a foil cap on them. This sort of wrapping (often referred to as the capsule) was initially made of lead or tin and used to keep cork moths and other pests from damaging the cork. Nowadays, the foil is mostly decorative, though it can provide some protection during shipping and storage. The easiest method to remove a wine bottle's foil is the same one used by sommeliers, which does require a proper waiter's corkscrew (also known as a wine key). Every good corkscrew has a small curved knife folded in the handle.

The top of a wine bottle has a raised ring of glass around it, below the opening and above the neck. You'll want to cut around the bottom of that ring, also referred to as the second lip. Run the sharp edge of the corkscrew's blade first around the front of the ring and then flip the blade and run it along the backside. This method is used in restaurants so that the label of the bottle is always facing the guest, though if you're doing this at home, you can also just rotate the bottle as you cut.

Then, slice the foil vertically up that ring towards the opening, which will allow you to peel off a round of foil. This way, the decorative capsule remains on the neck, but no wine will come in contact with the foil as you pour. While we always recommend having a corkscrew on hand, you can certainly peel the foil off by hand and open up a bottle of wine without an opener – it just won't be nearly as classy.