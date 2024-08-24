How To Open Up A Bottle Of Wine Without An Opener

You're with your friends at an open-air concert or play, the blanket vibes are immaculate, and you even brought a bottle of wine with a cool label to share that you found off a wine app. But wait — while you were packing everything, you forgot the corkscrew. Is there some way to get that cork out without one?

As it turns out there is, and if you've left your home or apartment and/or driven to your destination, you very likely have the tool you need on hand. It's a key! Now you'll need a sturdy key for this one, and it's best if you can sanitize it beforehand. Holding the flat sides of the key, touch the tip of the key to the top of the cork — ideally toward the edge of the cork rather than in the middle. Tilt the key so that it rises from the cork at a 45-degree angle. Then, press it into the cork until it can't go any further. This means you'll be pushing the key into the cork at a 45-degree angle so that it pierces the cork diagonally, rather than piercing it straight down through the center.

Next, twist the key, while simultaneously pulling it upward. You're going to want to do this slowly, so you don't break either the key or the cork, but the cork should gradually come out of the bottle neck, all without a corkscrew.