Son Does The Unimaginable With A Pan Of Cinnamon Rolls And Reddit Is Furious
Some corners of Reddit are full of high drama, but others are meant for venting about comparatively minor irritations. A latter subreddit is the aptly named r/mildlyinfuriating where one person posted about what had to have been a pretty disappointing morning meal. They'd planned to breakfast upon cinnamon rolls, but instead of starting with the canned kind and doctoring them up as so many of us do, this person went to the trouble of baking them from scratch. As they were cooling on the counter, though, a thief struck. Not all of the rolls disappeared — in fact, none of them were eaten in their entirety. Instead, this person's mystery intruder (they blamed it on their son, but did they have proof that would stand up in court?) had — get this — eaten the middle out of each one. Commenters, of course, were entirely on their side and eager to join in the venting.
A few people endorsed revenge: Packing his lunch, but with a crust-only sandwich and rinds instead of fruit. (Umm, don't do this. It's hard enough to get through a school day without having to starve, and the educators in charge might have some choice words at the next parent conference.) Other, kinder souls thought to make the incident into a teachable moment by providing the kid with a cooking lesson. The thinking was, if he learned to make his own cinnamon rolls, at least he'd have put in all the effort, even if the parent was still stuck with hollow rolls. (He might, however, be less inclined to disfigure his own creations.)
What I would do in this situation
We've already heard what Reddit had to say, but now it's my turn to weigh in. For starters, even though I recently experienced a similar loss, I don't have much sympathy. The probable culprit, in my case, was my counter-surfing Siberian husky, who left not a single crumb after disappearing a ricotta cake that I'd baked with homemade ricotta. (This cheese is surprisingly easy to make, but not so effortless that I bore the loss lightly. To add insult to injury, her consuming so much dairy resulted in messy digestive issues for me to clean up.) If I left an entire batch of cinnamon rolls unattended and found them merely middle-less, I'd count myself lucky. I'd also gladly eat them as is, since I prefer the outside edges, anyway. If I were feeling fancy, though, I'd fill the centers with fruit, whipped cream, or ice cream and consider it an upgrade.
There are quite a few other things I can think to do with de-centralized buns, including using them in bread pudding or bread pops (which would be a slightly chewier version of cake pops). I might also consider chopping them into bite-sized bits to make them more shareable or smashing them in a waffle maker for crispy, twice-baked cinnamon waffles. Even if the latter turned out too crispy for comfort, I could always grind up the dried-out pieces and use them to make a cinnamon crumb crust for a pie. Waste not, want not, and if I had that Redditor's problem, I'd make the best of this merely mildly infuriating situation.