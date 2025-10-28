Son Does The Unimaginable With A Pan Of Cinnamon Rolls And Reddit Is Furious

Some corners of Reddit are full of high drama, but others are meant for venting about comparatively minor irritations. A latter subreddit is the aptly named r/mildlyinfuriating where one person posted about what had to have been a pretty disappointing morning meal. They'd planned to breakfast upon cinnamon rolls, but instead of starting with the canned kind and doctoring them up as so many of us do, this person went to the trouble of baking them from scratch. As they were cooling on the counter, though, a thief struck. Not all of the rolls disappeared — in fact, none of them were eaten in their entirety. Instead, this person's mystery intruder (they blamed it on their son, but did they have proof that would stand up in court?) had — get this — eaten the middle out of each one. Commenters, of course, were entirely on their side and eager to join in the venting.

A few people endorsed revenge: Packing his lunch, but with a crust-only sandwich and rinds instead of fruit. (Umm, don't do this. It's hard enough to get through a school day without having to starve, and the educators in charge might have some choice words at the next parent conference.) Other, kinder souls thought to make the incident into a teachable moment by providing the kid with a cooking lesson. The thinking was, if he learned to make his own cinnamon rolls, at least he'd have put in all the effort, even if the parent was still stuck with hollow rolls. (He might, however, be less inclined to disfigure his own creations.)