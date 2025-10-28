What You Should Know Before Adding Chia Seeds To Smoothies

Chia seeds are a small but mighty superfood packed with omega-fatty acids, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and other important minerals like calcium and magnesium. But while they add a nutritious boost, there's one safety component you should know: If you want to power up your morning smoothie by adding chia seeds, make sure you're adding plenty of liquid to your blender.

Since chia seeds can absorb up to 27 times their weight in water, you should soak your chia seeds before consuming them in anything. According to Dr. Rebecca Rawl (via the American College of Gastroenterology), it's important that they are "mixed with sufficient amounts of liquid to allow them to expand before consumption." Otherwise, there's a risk for esophageal impaction.

It's up to you whether you allow chia seeds to soak in your smoothie or pre-soak them in water until they become a gel. For anyone with difficulty swallowing, soaking them beforehand is recommended. As a rule of thumb, soak your chia seeds for about 15 minutes using a ratio of one part chia seeds to three parts liquid.