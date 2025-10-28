Is It Safe To Drive With Propane Tanks?

Not all of us have Hank Hill levels of propane knowledge. And given that propane is prized for its flammable properties, it's probably natural for all of us to be a little nervous around propane tanks. However, there is some good news: Propane tanks rarely explode. But if your tank is low (you should always check your propane levels before grilling) and you need to run to the store to pick up a refill, there are some easy-to-follow tips to keep you safe during your travels.

The first thing to do when driving with a propane tank is always keep it upright. Every propane tank comes with an over pressure vent which must be in contact with the propane liquid at all times in order to prevent disaster. That means you need to keep your tank upright while moving. You can do this by securing the tank in your flatbed with a bungee cord, wedging the tank between seats, or placing it in a milk crate (or something similar) in the trunk. It's also a good idea to make sure you don't have any other errands to run. If you do, grab the propane tank last. Never keep a propane tank in a hot, poorly ventilated car. When you're home, always store it somewhere sheltered at least 10 feet from your home.