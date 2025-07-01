Propane Vs Natural Gas: Which Is Safer For Your Summer Grilling?

Neither propane nor natural gas grilling needs to be hazardous as long as you take the proper precautions. As Correa advises, "A well-maintained grill of either type is safe to use." Propane comes in portable tanks while a natural gas grill is connected to your home's fuel line. In both cases, the grill is fed via a hose that needs to be maintained. "Always check for leaks and make sure connections are tight."

It's also important to have your grill set up in a safe area. "Grill outdoors in a ventilated space," says Correa. You should also make sure the grill isn't too close to the house (it should be at least 10 feet away). Don't grill near tree branches, deck railings, or overhanging eaves. Yes, this means that grilling on an apartment balcony is inadvisable unless your balcony is really, really large.

Having the proper equipment on hand is also a must. Correa recommends a spray bottle of water in case the grill flares up. If you want to be extra safe, a fire extinguisher and bucket of sand are good precautions. According to the National Fire Protection Association, gas grills caused roughly 9,300 home fires every year between 2019 and 2023. Between 2020 and 2024, more than 21,000 people were injured by gas grills. Don't let these statistics scare you away from cooking outdoors, but it's important to stay aware of the risks. One of the best ways to minimize risk, according to Correa, is: "Never leave the grill unattended." That way, if anything does go wrong, you can mitigate the damage right away.