The Grill Accessory Robert Irvine Loves

The use of a small cast iron griddle on your grill makes cooking entire meals at once much easier; you can cook your steak or burgers on the grates at the same time as you cook up your sides and toppings like mushrooms, vegetables, or even bacon on the griddle. Plus, while some value the natural grill marks that grates leave on their food, the cast iron griddle can give your meats a great all-over sear that's arguably even better than the standard grill does.

Furthermore, one of the best uses of a cast iron griddle is cooking up less solid foods that typically can't be made on a grill. The most obvious of these are eggs, but other, more unique options are also on the table for your next cookout and can completely change the way you perceive certain dishes.

"Simple food like grilled cheeses and even pancakes get a unique smoky flavor when you cook them on here, too," Robert Irvine advised. With this in mind, a griddle on top of your grill is the perfect place to cook okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake popularized in Osaka, the food capital of Japan. Foods like okinomiyaki have a taste that goes perfectly with the smoky flavor a grill provides, but can only be achieved with the use of a cast iron griddle attachment due to its wet batter base.

