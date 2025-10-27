Move Over BLTs – BLPs Are The Hottest Sandwich In Town

Though we don't know for sure when the BLT sandwich was invented, we do know that its popularity has never faded since. There is no shortage of advice on how to build the best BLT. (I personally love our tips on the best bacon to use and stick to beefsteak tomatoes.) Because this sandwich is so simple, the ingredients matter a lot. That's why subtle variations are always welcome, and we can say for certain that the bacon, lettuce, and pickle sandwich — the BLP — should be welcomed with open arms and a ticker-tape parade.

We were inspired to write this by a wellness influencer named Megan Sheley. She shared a simple recipe that includes strips of oven-baked bacon, toasted sourdough bread, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles (she has great taste in pickles, according to our own ranking), thinly sliced red onion, mayo, pickle juice, and some fresh dill. What makes this variation stand out is the mixture of fresh herbs, crispy bacon, and the crunch that only high-quality pickles can offer. The result is a textural wonderland, and the acidity of the pickles cuts the unctuous, fatty bacon. The slaw is the perfect complement, with the fresh dill bringing out the dill flavor in the pickles.