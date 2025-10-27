Is Canadian Maple Syrup Really That Different From The American Kind?

Canada produces most of the world's maple syrup, so it would seem this country with the maple leaf emblem on its flag would also be home to the superior maple syrup. But is Canadian maple syrup all that different from American? The main difference between Canada's maple syrup and maple syrup from the United States is the product's grading system.

The Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers alongside Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada have set standards that maple syrup makers are required to meet. The Canadian maple syrup grades were once Grade A, Grade B, and Commercial Grade. Now, there is only processing grade and Grade A, which encompasses a range of four maple syrup colors and flavor profiles: golden delicate taste, amber rich taste, dark robust taste, and very dark, strong taste. The four categories are separated by harvest time, with the first type coming from the earliest harvest and the fourth from the latest harvest. In order to be Grade A, Canadian maple syrup must be unfermented, sediment-free, uniform in color, free of cloudiness and haziness, and have "no objectionable odor or taste."

In America, the USDA has outlined three categories for maple syrup standards: Grade A, processing grade, and substandard. Like Canadian Grade A maple syrup, a U.S. Grade A maple syrup can range in color and flavor. However, the contents of the syrup must be less than or equal to 68.9% solids by weight, sediment and cloudiness-free, uniform in color, "have good flavor and odor and intensity of flavor normally associated with the color class," and must be "free from off flavors and odors considered as damage."