Apparently, It's Possible To Make Beer Out Of Prehistoric Yeast

It all started with finding the right yeast for the job, or any ancient yeast, really. You can't buy prehistoric brewing ingredients off most shelves, so it has to be gained from actual fossils. This yeast came in the form of a single leaf with a bee trapped in amber, dated 45 million years old. Dr. Raul Cano was able to extract yeast DNA from the fossil in 1995 and revive it to a usable state. This was at first met with doubt and scepticism, but research was able to replicate the results. His work caught the eyes not only of scientists, but of beer makers at Schubros Brewery.

A collaboration quickly came together in Fossil Fuels Brewing Co., with the goal of turning this yeast into beer. They first had to determine what type of yeast they were working with, and there was a question as to whether it could even be used for beer at all. Although the yeast proved tricky, they were able to find a suitable one, and after several tries, they succeeded in creating something enjoyable.

When picking which beer to first brew with this unique yeast, Fossil Fuels Brewing Company selected a saison. In trying to pick a name, they called it 45 Million Saison or sometimes Jurassic Saison, perhaps in salute to the film franchise that released around the time the yeast was collected. They launched the beer on an Indiegogo campaign, which raised enough funds to put it into production for the masses. The rest, as they say, is ancient history.