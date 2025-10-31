Apparently, It's Possible To Make Beer Out Of Prehistoric Yeast
Dinosaurs probably weren't chugging down beers, but that doesn't mean people can't sample the booze they might have imbibed had they known how to brew. Other than a time machine, there aren't exactly many ways to gather ingredients from the prehistoric era, so it might sound impossible. Enter SF Bay Area's own Fossil Fuels Brewing Company and their 45 Million Saison.
One might think that picking an ancient yeast is one of the many ways to completely ruin beer you're trying to brew. That turned out not to be the case. Ian Schuster of Schubros Brewery worked along with a retired Cal Poly professor and a microbiologist to brew beer using revived yeast that is tens of millions of years old. Although not actually quite old enough to be from the time of dinosaurs, they succeeded in making what they lovingly called the world's oldest beer. The brew turned out to be a very unique saison, with an amber color, nice fizz, and a taste all its own. It's been described as having an unusual grapefruit flavor, delicately-layered complexity, and a nice hoppiness that's not overpowering.
How this prehistoric beer is made
It all started with finding the right yeast for the job, or any ancient yeast, really. You can't buy prehistoric brewing ingredients off most shelves, so it has to be gained from actual fossils. This yeast came in the form of a single leaf with a bee trapped in amber, dated 45 million years old. Dr. Raul Cano was able to extract yeast DNA from the fossil in 1995 and revive it to a usable state. This was at first met with doubt and scepticism, but research was able to replicate the results. His work caught the eyes not only of scientists, but of beer makers at Schubros Brewery.
A collaboration quickly came together in Fossil Fuels Brewing Co., with the goal of turning this yeast into beer. They first had to determine what type of yeast they were working with, and there was a question as to whether it could even be used for beer at all. Although the yeast proved tricky, they were able to find a suitable one, and after several tries, they succeeded in creating something enjoyable.
When picking which beer to first brew with this unique yeast, Fossil Fuels Brewing Company selected a saison. In trying to pick a name, they called it 45 Million Saison or sometimes Jurassic Saison, perhaps in salute to the film franchise that released around the time the yeast was collected. They launched the beer on an Indiegogo campaign, which raised enough funds to put it into production for the masses. The rest, as they say, is ancient history.
This isn't the only ancient beer on the market
If you're wondering where to buy a bottle, we have some unfortunate news for you. Fossil Fuels Brewing Company has permanently closed, with no signs of reopening or making new brews. Beer enthusiasts will have to seek out the limited stock still remaining at select online retailers. If that news has you down, you're in luck — there are other ancient beers around from other brewing companies, even if they aren't quite as old.
Lost Rhino Brewing Company, which is thankfully still in business, has made beer using yeast from 35-million-year-old whale bone, and you can still find the aptly named Bone Dusters Paleo Ale at some retailers. Brewer Dylan McDonnell managed to find 3,000-year-old yeast extracted from an amphora to make his own beer, though he currently isn't selling it. If you want to try your hand at making your own archaic beer, you can create Pharaoh Ale at home in the same manner as the ancient Egyptians. While this may not be a brew to use in beer-heavy recipes, it has nutty and malty notes that can be enjoyed with many different dishes.