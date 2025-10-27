Jacques Pépin's Simple Yet Elegant Cocktail That's Perfect For Weeknights

The reason why the reverse Manhattan would be an easy drink to sip on during dinner is because its alcohol content is manageable in terms of intensity. Sweet vermouth, which composes most of the drink, usually has an ABV of about 14.5% to 22%, so it's like a glass of wine if not a touch stronger, and even though whiskey tends to be strong (40% ABV and up), a tablespoon of it isn't going to bump up the overall alcohol amount by that much.

Jacques Pépin advises making the drink heavy on the ice. The drink dilutes as the ice melts, so it's not necessarily going to taste as dense as a regular Manhattan. This means it'll be an easygoing drink to have with dinner. Spirit-based cocktails are strong on the palate, which is why you don't always pair them with meals, but a wine-based drink makes more sense to accompany your food. The reverse Manhattan would, of course, also make for a great summer patio drink if you're just catching a comfortable breeze in the backyard with some friends, too. We can leave it to Pépin to take a classic cocktail and turn it into something that's not only effortless to make, but enjoyable to drink — and would be suitably served with one of his recipes.