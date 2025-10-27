Make Asparagus Your Favorite Side Dish With This Lunch Meat Upgrade

Asparagus is a delicious vegetable, but it can be fickle when it comes to preparing and cooking. Asparagus can dry out if you don't blanch it, while cooking it too long makes the ends bitter and burnt. Get it exactly right, though, and it pairs well with just about anything, including lunch meats. If you want to elevate it a little with a popular pairing, consider wrapping asparagus spears in prosciutto.

This high-grade lunch meat may be a little difficult to work with, but it's so worth it. It's pretty much the crepe paper of meats, so it's likely to stick together, pull apart, and tear when you try to use it. What you need to do is very carefully separate all your prosciutto, then simply wrap it around individual asparagus spears. You can do it around small bunches of asparagus instead if your batch has particularly thin stalks.

To make sure you get a nice, tight wrap keep tension on the prosciutto as you roll it. Put the prepared spears on a baking tray and drizzle a little olive oil over them and perhaps a touch of black pepper if you want a little extra spice. From there, put them into the oven for five minutes then roll the pieces around before finishing it off for another five minutes. You can also try cooking these on the grill. The result is soft (but not mushy) asparagus with lightly crisped prosciutto for a savory, luxurious bite. Plus, it looks positively classy.