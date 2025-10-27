Are You Using The 'Golden Ratio' To Cook Rice? Here's How It Works

Cooking rice feels deceptively simple until you realize the instructions on the bag don't scale. Double the rice and water, and somehow it turns out gluey or undercooked. The missing piece is the "golden ratio" — the formula that accounts for both absorption and evaporation — and it's essential for cooking perfect rice. As your rice cooks, part of the water is absorbed by the grains, while some of the water evaporates into steam. But that second part doesn't change, no matter how much rice you make.

So what exactly is the golden ratio? Use one cup of water for every cup of rice, then add an extra quarter to half of a cup to account for evaporation. Think of it as a 1:1 + ¼ to ½ ratio. For precision cooks, experts suggest adding about 1 ½% of the weight of the rice in salt before simmering. If that math feels like too much effort, the idiot-proof method for making perfect rice proves how universal this technique is. Once you master the ratio, you open the door to rice dishes beyond a plain bowl, like rice cooked in briny pickle juice, the most flavorful seasoned rice, or deeply satisfying fried rice — all with perfectly tender grains.