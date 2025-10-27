This Old-School Candy Shop In NYC Has Been A Local Mainstay For Nearly 90 Years

What began as a shoe and hat repair shop with a little candy cart outside during the Great Depression evolved to become NYC's longest-standing old-school candy shop. Manhattan's local Economy Candy might have the greatest business pivot story of all time. When the candy cart parked outside the Economy Shoe storefront started attracting more customers than the repair shop itself, the owner took the hint and followed the sweet success. He transformed the shop into Economy Candy in 1937, and the Cohen family took over after the end of World War II. Morris "Moishe" Cohen then passed the torch to his son, Jerry, and daughter-in-law, Ilene, in the '80s, and the couple ran the shop for more than 30 years before handing it down to their son, Mitchell, in 2013. Mitchell and his wife, Skye, have owned the candy emporium ever since.

At Economy Candy, you can shop the 2,000 available candy varieties by color, character, theme, and more. It is the go-to place for imported treats like Japanese Kit-Kats and hard-to-find and old-timey candies like the Narnia-famous Turkish Delights.